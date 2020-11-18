Comments
BROCKTON (CBS) — A New Bedford man who allegedly sped through a red light causing a three-car crash that killed a woman in Brockton on Tuesday has been identified.
Plymouth County District Attorney said 30-year-old John Medeiros will face multiple charges for the crash at the intersection of Route 123 and Pearl Street, including a charge of motor vehicle homicide by reckless operation.
Kimberly Shirosky, 54, of West Bridgewater was killed in the crash and pronounced dead at the scene.
Medeiros is still hospitalized at Boston Medical Center. His arraignment is pending.