BOSTON (CBS) — Theo Epstein is no longer in charge of the Chicago Cubs.

The executive stepped down from his position as president of baseball operations on Tuesday. Jed Hoyer, who had been the general manager and executive vice president, will take Epstein’s place.

Theo Epstein will step down from his role as President of Baseball Operations effective Nov. 20 and depart the organization after nine seasons. Jed Hoyer, who joined the club in Nov. 2011 as Executive VP/General Manager, will be named President of Baseball Operations. pic.twitter.com/SDeF826SFH — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) November 17, 2020

ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported that Epstein told friends that he does not anticipate that he will be working for an MLB team next year.

Epstein says in the letter he will spend time with family and work with non-profits, including his Foundation to Be Named Later and The Players Alliance. "I do plan on having a third chapter leading a baseball organization someday, though I do not expect it to be next year." — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 17, 2020

A Brookline native, Epstein joined the Cubs in October 2011, after a 10-year career with the Boston Red Sox. Epstein owns the distinction of breaking two curses — first as general manager of the Red Sox in 2004, then as president of baseball operations with the Cubs in 2016. Those championships ended droughts of 86 years and 108 years, respectively.

But the Cubs have struggled to get back into contention since winning it all in 2016. Their bid for a repeat ended with a five-game NLCS loss in 2017, and they’ve yet to win a playoff game since that year. They lost the wild-card game in 2018, missed the playoffs in 2019, and lost their wild-card series in two games in 2020.