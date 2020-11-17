Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – Registration is now open for the Pan-Mass Challenge Winter Cycle.
The event is set for January 30th at Fenway Park.
There will be a live DJ and top cycling instructors.
It’s all to raise money for cancer research at Dana-Farber.
Bikes will be properly spaced for social distancing so capacity is limited this year.
But you can also take part by riding virtually at home.
For more information, visit wintercycle.pmc.org
