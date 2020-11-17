BOSTON (CBS) — We’re in the final countdown to the 2020 NBA Draft. It’s go-time for the Boston Celtics.

Danny Ainge has reportedly been working the phones in hopes of trading away some of — if not all of — Boston’s three first-round picks. The Celtics have no room for three rookies on a crowded roster, and Ainge would reportedly love to try to turn those three picks into a Top 10 selection. Whether he makes a pick in the Top 10 or then flips that selection is anyone’s guess.

But since we’ve heard so darn much about the Celtics wanting to trade, let’s just face the grim reality that the Celtics will probably be making a couple of picks come Wednesday night. Perhaps Ainge will be able to get something for his latter two picks when teams see who is available at that point, but the Celtics making their picks is a whole lot more likely than Ainge getting a top pick for Boston’s three selections.

So for one final time this draft season, we’re hitting up the Mock Drafts to see who could be joining the Celtics on Wednesday evening.

Gary Parrish, CBS Sports

No. 14: Cole Anthony, PG, UNC

The Celtics need point guard depth — especially with Kemba Walker being a 30-year-old who is coming off of a disappointing postseason. Cole Anthony, once considered a likely top-five pick, could provide real scoring off the bench as a rookie and eventually develop into a starter.

No. 26: Leandro Bolmaro, SF, Argentina

The Celtics have three first-round picks and barely any room on the roster. So Leandro Bolmaro is an obvious possibility because he’s already committed to playing in Barcelona next season.

No. 30: Vernon Carey Jr., C, Duke

The Celtics need to upgrade in the middle — and Vernon Carey could become that in time. He’s more of a traditional center than a modern frontcourt player, but he was Duke’s best player last season and is worth a serious look this late in the first round.

No. 47: Kaleb Wesson, C, Ohio State

Kaleb Wesson’s dedication to changing his body and improving his jumper allowed him to develop into a draftable prospect. He could add frontcourt shooting to the Celtics’ deep and talented roster.

Jonathan Wasserman, Bleacher Report

No. 14: Precious Achiuwa, C, Memphis

It wouldn’t be surprising if another team ended up picking at No. 14, with sources suggesting the Celtics are up to something. Teams we’ve spoken to in the 20s don’t expect Achiuwa to be there. His defensive versatility is an attractive selling point, while flashes of offensive skill create hope for some bonus scoring potential.

No. 26: Jaden McDaniels, SF/PF, Washington

Despite an inconsistent freshman season, McDaniels remains enticing with 6’9” size and a guard’s scoring skill set. Teams like the idea of a combo forward who can stretch the floor from three and make plays off the dribble.

No. 30: Tre Jones, PG, Duke

Improvement as a scorer didn’t move the needle on Jones’ draft stock, but there is still interest in his passing IQ and defensive pressure. Just becoming an average shooter could go a long way for his chances of developing into a valuable role player.

Chris Forsberg/Rob Snyder, NBCSN Boston

No. 14: Jalen Smith, PF, Maryland

NOOOOOOOOOO! A mock without Saddiq Bey going to Boston?? The Celtics decide to go the big man route and take Smith who provides solid rim protection with a shockingly sweet 3-point stroke. — Snyder

No. 26: Theo Maledon, G, International

It happened again! I assume Ainge wouldn’t wait around if he liked Hampton that much. But we have to stay in order so the C’s go with Maledon, who doesn’t have the ceiling that Hampton does but may have a higher floor. — Snyder

No. 30: Zeke Nnaji, F, Arizona

C’s go best available here and also get another big. Nnaji has nice moves at the rim and a surprising midrange game. Could be a project, could be a really nice find who acts as insurance if Jalen Smith ends up as a bust. — Snyder

Jeremy Woo, Sports Illustrated

No. 14: RJ Hampton, SG, New Zealand

According to league sources, Boston has angled to combine its three first-round picks and move up. At this point, interest in that type of package appears lukewarm. It appears more likely the Celtics use the picks as part of a bigger trade, or make a series of smaller deals instead. Expect them to use at least one of their picks, with Hampton being a candidate here if they keep No. 14. Teams are all over the board on Hampton, but his size and athletic profile set him apart from the other guards in his range, and a situation where he doesn’t have to play as a primary ballhandler right away should be good for his development. If he shoots more consistently, he has a chance to produce solid value here.

No. 26: Leandro Bolmaro, SF, Argentina

Rival teams expect the Celtics to find a way off of one or both of these picks in the late first round, so keep in mind that this may not be Boston picking here. Bolmaro’s stock is slightly tricky to peg right now, as he hasn’t been a consistent standout in early action with Barcelona’s senior team and also hasn’t received regular playing time. Depending on which teams end up picking in this range, there’s a chance he could slip into the second round. Noting that Bolmaro is generally considered to be the top available prospect willing to remain overseas, he shouldn’t fall too far in that event. His size and natural playmaking skills create some real intrigue, but he has more to prove moving forward and will have to clean up his game before becoming a positive contributor in the NBA.

No. 30: Xavier Tillman, F/C, Michigan State

As you may have guessed (if you’re reading this straight through, in which case I commend your attention span), what happens here will depend on what direction the Celtics take with respect to their three first-round picks. But it makes a lot of sense for Boston to target a big with at least one of the selections, and Tillman seems likely to be available to them here. He’s one of the best defensive centers in the draft and a natural fit with the Celtics’ array of young scorers and perimeter talent. His playmaking skills and basketball IQ have drawn raves, and he could be a steal if he lands in the right situation. He would appear to be a nice match with Boston and can immediately slide into the rotation off the bench.

Krysten Peek, Yahoo Sports

No. 14: Cole Anthony, PG, UNC

Anthony is the son of former NBA player Greg Anthony and didn’t have a great year at North Carolina but has a lot to offer a team late in the lottery. Kemba Walker isn’t getting any younger and adding Anthony to the young guards they brought in last year like Romeo Langford and Tremont Waters could be a good thing.

Hayes has a little more upside than Anthony and might be worth trading up for to land a piece that could play alongside Jayson Tatum down the road.

No. 26: Tyler Bey, G, Colorado

No. 30: Vernon Carney Jr., C, Duke

NBADraft.net

No. 14: Jalen Smith, PF, Maryland

No. 26: Vernon Carney Jr., C, Duke

No. 30: Tyler Bey, PF, Colorado