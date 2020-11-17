BOSTON (CBS) — The 2020-21 season will mark a noticeable change for the Boston Celtics, no matter what Danny Ainge does with the roster.

That’s because the team announced Tuesday that it has a new sponsorship deal with Vistaprint. Part of that deal includes the jersey patch that had previously been sponsored by General Electric.

With the GE deal expired, the Celtics sought out a new sponsor, and Vistaprint — a marketing and design company — landed the deal. It runs for multiple years, with the most notable impact being the left shoulder patch on Celtics jerseys.

We are excited to announce a wide-ranging, multi-year partnership with @Vistaprint. The collaboration will highlight Boston and New England-based small businesses and feature Vistaprint on Celtics jerseys beginning with the 2020-21 season. Learn more at https://t.co/GeEcgE916X pic.twitter.com/tMCgUhKgN1 — Boston Celtics (@celtics) November 17, 2020

“As a company with deep roots in the Boston area, we are thrilled to announce this partnership with our hometown team, the Boston Celtics,” Vistaprint chief marketing officer Ricky Engelberg said in the official release. “Even more so, we’re proud to join up with the Celtics to shine a spotlight on the important role small businesses play here in our community and across the country.”

That new @Vistaprint patch looks right a home 👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/yvVAJnZgcM — Boston Celtics (@celtics) November 17, 2020

The announcement added that the Celtics will work with Vistaprint to support Boston-area small businesses. The deal also impacts the G-League Maine Red Claws and CLTX Gaming, both of which will sport Vistaprint logos on their jerseys.

Vistaprint has a headquarters in Waltham, the former home of the Celtics’ practice facility.