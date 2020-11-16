QUINCY (CBS) — Quincy-based Stop & Shop has signed on to be among the first pharmacies in the country to administer future coronavirus vaccines when one is authorized by the FDA. The federal Department of Health and Human Services recently announced a list of chain and community-pharmacy networks that will be part of vaccine distribution.
Stop & Shop said it will be available to its customers for free at its more than 250 pharmacy locations in the northeast.
Other chains with Boston-area supermarkets joining the effort include Star Market, Shaws, Hannaford, Price Chopper, Market 32 and Wegmans.
“The vast majority of Americans live within five miles of a pharmacy, and our new agreement with pharmacy partners across America is a critical step toward making sure all Americans have access to safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines when they are available,” HHS Sec. Alex Azar said in a statement.
There was promising vaccine news on Monday, as Cambridge-based Moderna announced that its shots appear to be 94.5% effective against the virus.