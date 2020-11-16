Comments
123 Elf Road
BOSTON (CBS) – Operation Santa is now up and running for the holidays.
The 108-year-old program from the U.S. Postal Service helps fulfill holiday wish lists for needy children and their families.
There’s a new benefit this year – those looking to help out can adopt families online.
The postal service says the new system will expand the program to help more children than ever.
You can send a letter and a list to Santa at:
North Pole 88888
For more information, visit uspsoperationsanta.com