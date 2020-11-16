CAMBRIDGE (CBS) – Dr. Anthony Fauci said Cambridge-based Moderna’s announcement that its COVID-19 vaccine is 94.5% effective based on early data is “truly striking.”
Related: Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Early Results Promising – When Can Public Get It?
Fauci made the comments on a conference call Monday morning.
“The results of this trial are truly striking,” he said.
Pfizer reported last week that its vaccine was more than 90% effective.
President Donald Trump tweeted following Moderna’s announcement.
Another Vaccine just announced. This time by Moderna, 95% effective. For those great “historians”, please remember that these great discoveries, which will end the China Plague, all took place on my watch!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 16, 2020
In a pair of tweets, president-elect Joe Biden said that Moderna’s results provide “further reason to feel hopeful,” but added “we are still months away. Until then, Americans need to continue to practice social-distancing and mask-wearing to get the virus under control.”
“Once again, I congratulate the brilliant women and men who produced this breakthrough and have brought us one step closer to beating this virus,” Biden tweeted. “I am also thankful for the frontline workers who are still confronting the virus around the clock.”