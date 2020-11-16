Comments
MEREDITH, N.H. (CBS) — A police officer in Meredith, New Hampshire shot and killed a man on Sunday, Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald announced. David Donovan, 35, died from his injuries at the hospital, authorities said.
Police responded to an incident on Bennett Drive, where three other people were injured before officers arrived, MacDonald said. One of those people remains hospitalized.
No officers were hurt and MacDonald said there’s no threat to the public. The name of the police officer who shot Donovan is being withheld pending a formal interview.
MacDonald said the incident is still under investigation and did not release any further information.