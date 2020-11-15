BOSTON (CBS) – A new memorial opened on Sunday at the Boston Common Baseball Field that pays tribute to the victims of racial injustice in America.
Located at the corner of Charles Street and Boylston Street, the “Say Their Names” memorial shows the names and faces of black lives lost to racism since the mid-nineteenth century.
There have been “Say Their Names” memorials in over 25 cities nationwide. The movement began with its first memorial in Portland, Oregon.
“Our hope is to offer a space for reflection and to spur dialogue among community members in an effort to better understand the role each of us plays in ongoing, systematic racism while honoring those lives taken by it,” said Carissa Sacchetti, the organizer of the “Say Their Names” memorial in Boston, in an Instagram post.
The memorial in Boston will be open from Nov. 15-22.