LOWELL (CBS) – The University of Massachusetts Lowell announced that its men’s basketball team paused activities last week after two members of the program tested positive for COVID-19.
UMass Lowell said on Friday night that the positive tests occurred during routine testing. The university also said the team immediately followed its isolation and quarantine protocols after the two tests came back positive.
UMass Lowell has continued testing its members, and there have been no new positive cases.
“The health and safety of our players, coaches, staff and the university community are our top priority,” said UMass Lowell Director of Athletics Peter Casey. “Our testing and other protocols are in place for this reason. We’ve been working with the NCAA, America East Conference and the university to prepare for a safe season.”
The team is expected to resume practices on Wednesday, November 18, which is the end of their 14-day quarantine period. The River Hawks’ first game is on November 25 against the University of Florida as part of the Mohegan Sun’s “Bubbleville” college basketball event in Connecticut.