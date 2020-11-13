Patriots-Ravens Week 10 Predictions: Anyone Picking Pats For An Upset?Remember when everyone picked the Patriots in our weekly predictions post? Times they are a changing.

No, The Patriots Didn't Make A Mistake In Letting Stephen Gostkowski GoAt the end of September, we asked if the Patriots made a mistake by letting Stephen Gostkowski go. Now in the middle of November, it's only fair to follow up and say without a doubt that the answer is no.

Report: Celtics, Pacers Have Discussed Hayward-For-Turner SwapThe Celtics and the Pacers have discussed the framework of a trade involving Gordon Hayward and big man Myles Turner, according to one NBA insider.

What To Watch For When Ravens Visit Patriots On Sunday Night FootballHere's what to watch for when the 6-2 Ravens visit Foxboro for Sunday Night Football.

Ivy League Cancels Winter Sports Because Of COVID-19The Ivy League became the first Division I conference this year to cancel all winter sports, including men's and women's basketball.