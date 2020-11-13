Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – Governor Charlie Baker will have an update on COVID-19 in Massachusetts Friday afternoon with a news conference at the State House.
You can watch it live at 12:30 p.m. in the video above.
Baker will announce plans to reopen field hospitals in Massachusetts with coronavirus cases and hospitalizations rising again around the state. He’ll be joined by Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders and MEMA Director Samantha Phillips.
Back in the spring, five field hospitals were opened in Boston, Worcester, Lowell, Dartmouth and Hyannis to deal with the surge. All were closed by early June when cases went down.