BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots have not ruled any player out for Sunday night’s matchup with the Baltimore Ravens. But 17 players are listed as questionable for the tilt, including cornerback Stephon Gilmore.
Gilmore was back at practice on Friday but he was limited, as were the other 16 players who have been given a 50-50 chance of playing on Sunday. Most will suit up when the game kicks off, but Gilmore remains the biggest question mark after he missed the previous two games with a knee injury.
Here is the full list of Patriots players who are questionable for Sunday:
LB Ja’Whaun Bentley (groin)
S Terrance Brooks (illness)
LB Shilique Calhoun (knee)
S Cody Davis (calf)
DB Kyle Dugger (ankle)
K Nick Folk (back)
CB Stephon Gilmore (knee)
DL Lawrence Guy (shoulder, elbow and knee)
RB Damien Harris (ankle, chest)
WR N’Keal Harry (concussion)
TE Ryan Izzo (hamstring)
CB Jonathan Jones (illness)
G Shaq Mason (calf)
DE John Simon (elbow)
G Joe Thuney (ankle)
DE Deatrich Wise (knee, hand)
T Isaiah Wynn (ankle)
Harris is another interesting name after he took a massive hit late in last week’s win over the Jets, but he spoke to the media on Friday and sounded confident that he’d be taking handoffs on Sunday night.
The Ravens ruled out DE Calais Campbell (calf) and listed CB Jimmy Smith (ankle) as doubtful. Linebacker L.J. Fort (finger), running back Mark Ingram (ankle) and LB Matthew Judon (calf) are questionable for the game.
After the Patriots and the Ravens square off on Sunday Night Football, switch over to WBZ-TV for full reaction and analysis — plus Bill Belichick and Cam Newton’s press conferences LIVE — on Patriots 5th Quarter!