BOSTON (CBS) — The Houston Astros are reportedly banging the drum pretty hard in their efforts to steal Jackie Bradley Jr. from the Red Sox. According to Peter Gammons, the slick-fielding outfielder is “a priority” for the Astros this offseason.
The Red Sox have reached out to Bradley Jr. and are interested in bringing the free agent center fielder back, but the Astros may be willing to throw a lot more cash into his gold glove. Houston is likely going to lose free agent George Springer this winter, with fellow outfielders Michael Brantley and Josh Reddick also potentially leaving via free agency. So they may be a little more eager to sign Bradley Jr. than the Red Sox.
Gammons also notes that Houston’s background on Bradley Jr. — other than all those highlight catches that he’s made over the last eight years — is “of the highest character.”
Astros folks keep saying Jackie Bradley, Jr. is a priority. Background info is all of the highest character. No doubt. And no one can play all the angles and oddities of Fenway's CF like JBJ. OF defense wins @ Fenway, he would be a major loss in rebuilding pitching process
— Peter Gammons (@pgammo) November 13, 2020
Bradley Jr. is hitting free agency at a good time, coming off a career-best .283/.364/.450 slash line with seven homers, 22 RBIs and 32 runs scored over 55 games in 2020. He had no errors in center field and continued to make some sensational catches throughout the season.
It’s starting to look like Bradley Jr. may be making those catches somewhere other than Fenway Park in 2021.