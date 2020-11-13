Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 2,674 new confirmed COVID cases and 23 additional deaths in the state on Friday.
The seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 3.12%. This marks the first time since June 11 that the seven-day weight average of positive tests is above 3.0%.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 177,627 while the total number of deaths is 10,038.
There are an estimated 27,431 active cases.
As of Friday, there are 687 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness, an increase of 26 from Thursday. There are 153 patients currently in intensive care.
There were 81,305 total new tests reported Friday.