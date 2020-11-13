Comments
BELMONT (CBS) — Belmont residents were under a temporary shelter-in-place advisory Thursday evening as police tried to track down two robbery suspects. Police have not made any arrests yet.
At 5:05 p.m., two people were caught on the surveillance cameras of an Eliot Road backyard. Police said they matched the descriptions of breaking and entering suspects caught on video at a different house in the same neighborhood.
At 5:50 p.m., police sent out an automated phone call advising the neighborhood to shelter in place while officers searched the area. By 8 p.m., the advisory was lifted.
Residents should call 911 if they see any suspicious activities.