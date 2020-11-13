Patriots-Ravens Week 10 News, Notes & Fun FactsWBZ-TV's Levan Reid brings you everything you need to know heading into Sunday night's Patriots-Ravens showdown at Gillette Stadium.

Hurley's Picks: Life Is Good For NFL Quarterbacks -- As Long As You're Young Or OldIt sure is nice to be an old-as-heck quarterback these days, isn't it?

Jackie Bradley Jr. Reportedly A 'Priority' For Houston AstrosThe Houston Astros are reportedly banging the drum pretty hard in their efforts to steal Jackie Bradley Jr. from the Red Sox.

Bill Belichick Not Particularly Interested In Criticism Of Recent Draft PicksYou never know what you're going to get from a Bill Belichick Friday press conference. This week, it was a somewhat contentious exchange with a reporter who was asking about recent draft class misses.

Patriots-Ravens Week 10 Predictions: Anyone Picking Pats For An Upset?Remember when everyone picked the Patriots in our weekly predictions post? Times they are a changing.