BOSTON (CBS) – A violent assault on the streets of South Boston was captured on video. Police are now asking the public to help identify those involved.
Video released by Boston Police shows a group of people riding dirt bikes and four-wheelers near Dorchester Street and West 4th Street on Monday night just after 8 p.m. A man then runs into the video and stumbles, falling to the ground.
Several of the riders proceed to hit and kick the man and strike him with their bikes, circling back multiple times.
The victim was able to walk away from the scene, but was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries to his arms, shoulders, back, and head.
Police are hoping for help identifying those involved. Anybody with information can call Boston Police detectives at (617) 343-4742 or anonymously call the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).
