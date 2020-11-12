Comments
MANCHESTER, NH (CBS) – A neighborhood is in shock and disbelief after a 4-year-old boy was struck and killed while riding his bike in Manchester, New Hampshire on Thursday.
The boy was struck on Schuyler Street Thursday afternoon.
Investigators spent the night looking at the truck that was eventually towed away from the scene. Police said the driver who hit the child is cooperating with police.
People who knew the boy are shocked. “Sad, very, very sad,” neighbor Robin Philbrick said. “He was a gentle kid. A very nice kid. People just need to slow down in the alleyways and take caution when they’re driving because kids do play in the alleyways.”
Manchester Police are investigating the crash. There is no word yet on any possible charges.