BOSTON (CBS) – If you plan to quarantine before heading out for the holiday, now is the time to start. We are 14 days out from Thanksgiving.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) points out celebrating virtually or keeping the meal to just members of your own household poses the lowest risk for spreading COVID-19.

But, if you decide to have people over, the CDC suggests you consider the area where guests are coming from and the number of COVID cases in their community.

You should also think about the size of your dinner party, make sure there’s enough room for everyone to stay six feet apart and require everyone to wear masks and wash their hands frequently.

On top of the basics, the CDC also suggests you encourage guests to avoid singing or shouting and keep the music down to help that cause.

The agency recommends you designate one person to serve all the food while wearing a mask and don’t make it a pot-luck style meal.

They also say don’t let your pets interact with people from outside of your home.

Eat outside if you can or increase ventilation as much as you can by either opening windows or by running your central air if you have that, or put the or heat on for constant circulation.

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker discussed last month how the holidays would have to look different this year with coronavirus cases on the rise once again.

“Every family here in the Commonwealth needs to think long and hard about the well-being of your loved ones before you make plans,” said Baker. “COVID won’t take a vacation and certainly won’t respect the holiday.”