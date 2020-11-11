LYNN (CBS) – Police and firefighters were able to save a man who was threatening to jump from a bridge in Lynn Tuesday night.
Around 8 p.m., a man was standing on the MBTA overpass on Washington Street.
The fire department raised a ladder near the man, and firefighter Marc Lacaillade was able to lean over and grab him while Lynn Police held onto his hands to stop him from falling to the ground below.
Fire Lt. Leon Elwell helped Lacaillade by grabbing the man’s feet.
Police and firefighters combined to lift the man up over the railing and onto the train tracks.
He was taken to an area hospital by ambulance for evaluation.
“Quick action and teamwork between both the Lynn police & fire departments helped prevent a tragedy,” the fire department said in a statement.
If you or someone you know might be at risk of suicide, here’s how to get help: In the US, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. The International Association for Suicide Prevention and Befrienders Worldwide also can provide contact information for crisis centers around the world.