BOSTON (CBS) – The operator of Boston’s famous Faneuil Hall Marketplace has 10 days to pay the city or face eviction. The city has been clashing with Ashkenazy Acquisition Corporation claiming it has not provided enough assistance to the restaurants and shops during the coronavirus pandemic.
The city now finds AAC in default, saying it has missed two payments to the city totaling $2 million. Boston owns Faneuil Hall, but AAC holds the contract to serve as the landlord.
As a result of a decades old agreement, AAC is not required to pay property taxes, but instead makes payments each year based on prior revenue.
Brian Golden, director of the Boston Planning and Development Agency, said AAC has failed to meet its own obligations under their lease.
“As the landowner of the historic property, we will continue to take all the actions within our power to support the small businesses that make Faneuil Hall Marketplace the successful and beloved destination that it is,” Golden said.