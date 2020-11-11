DORCHESTER (CBS) – A Dorchester man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly stole an Amazon truck Tuesday afternoon.
Police said they were conducting an investigation in the area of Dorchester Avenue and Welles Avenue in Dorchester when they saw a man run down Dorchester Avenue, jump in a gray minivan and flee.
Police used the victim’s cell phone, which was still inside the van, and tracked the van to the area of Callender and Floyd streets, where they arrested Edwin Powell, 46.
According to a statement by the Boston Police Department, “Officers also recovered numerous Amazon packages inside of the common hallway of the suspect’s residence.”
Powell also was wanted in connection with a series of armed robberies in the Dorchester area since early September.
Powell, who faces multiple charges – including nine counts of armed robbery – will be arraigned in Dorchester District Court.