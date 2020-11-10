NEEDHAM (CBS) – Even with the coronavirus pandemic, more than half of Americans are getting ready to travel for Thanksgiving, according to a new survey.
Tripadvisor says 56-percent still intend to travel for the holiday in two weeks, down 14-percent from last year.
The Needham-based company found 76-percent of Americans will drive to their destination this month. Only 11-percent will fly and 22-percent booked a hotel room to be socially distant from family.
People are also planning shorter trips because of the pandemic.
They expect the busiest departure day to be Thanksgiving day and Friday as the busiest return day.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its holiday guidance Monday, saying the “epidemic is worsening, and small household gatherings are an important contributor to the rise in COVID-19 cases.”