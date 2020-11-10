Cam Newton Explains What Changed: 'I'm Getting Tired Of Sucking'"I'm getting tired of sucking," Newton said. "Simple."

Four Ups, Four Downs From Patriots' Much-Too-Close Win Over JetsAs you'd might expect, there were some highs and lows. So here's a digest of who shined and who had a rough night, or as it's more succinctly known, Four Ups and Four Downs.

Cam Newton Leads Late Drive, Nick Folk Kicks Game-Winner As Patriots Barely Beat Jets On Monday Night FootballNick Folk's kick was perfect, and the Patriots narrowly escaped the Meadowlands with a 30-27 win.

Cam Newton Goes With Stripped-Down Style Choice For Monday Night FootballCam Newton kept things simple when he showed up for work at MetLife Stadium for Monday Night Football between the Patriots and Jets.

Report: Patriots Have Soured On QB Jarrett StidhamNot even two years in, Project Stidham might be a bust.