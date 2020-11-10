BOSTON (CBS) — There’s a recall for romaine lettuce in Massachusetts and several other states. Packaged single heads of romaine sold under the Tanimura & Antle brand could be contaminated with E. coli.
The recalled lettuce has a packed on date of 10/15/2020 or 10/16/2020 with UPC number 0-27918-20314-9. So far there have not been any illnesses linked to the recall.
There were nearly 3,400 cartons of the recalled romaine shipped to Massachusetts, Alaska, Oregon, California, Texas, Arkansas, Oklaoma, Indiana, Nebraska, Missouri, Tennessee, Wisconsin, New Mexico, South Carolina, Washington, North Carolina, Ohio, Virginia, Illinois and Puerto Rico.
Tanimura & Antle Inc. says it is “unlikely” that the romaine is still at retailers but anyone who bought it should throw it away.
E. coli can cause diarrhea and sometimes more serious illnesses.