Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — Health officials reported 2,047 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 21 additional deaths in Massachusetts on Tuesday.
There are an estimated 23,702 active cases.
The seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 2.63%.
The Massachusetts Department of Public Health said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 169,976 while the total number of deaths is 9,957.
As of Tuesday, there are 618 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness, an increase of 30 from Monday. There are 150 patients currently in intensive care.
There were 58,341 total new tests reported Tuesday.