Comments
BREWSTER (CBS) – A popular summer camp on Cape Cod is closing down for good after 100 years in business.
The owners of Cape Cod Sea Camps said they were forced to cancel this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Now, because of their financial situation they will not be able to re-open.
Families who have already made deposits will have that money refunded in full.
The family who has owned the camp for almost a century said they will explore options for the future of the 60-acres of beachfront property.