BOSTON (CBS) — A few short years ago, Alex Cora was the subject of a photograph that instantly became a meme. In it, Cora was walking on the overpass above the Mass Pike, on his way to Fenway Park to manage a midsummer series against the Yankees.

Now, things have changed quite a bit. But they’re also the same, as evidenced by his recreation of that famous photo on his way to Fenway Park to be introduced as the manager of the Red Sox for the second time.

The facemask during the ongoing coronavrius pandemic is obviously the giveaway that 2020 is certainly not 2018, but other than that, the recreation is on point.

Cora, of course, was rehired by the Red Sox last week, after serving his one-year suspension for his role in the Houston Astros’ sign-stealing scheme during the 2017 season.

The photo on the bridge won’t be the only thing the Red Sox hope that Cora will be able to recreate. He led the Red Sox to a World Series title in his first year on the job, and after down seasons in 2019 (under Cora) and 2020 (under Ron Roenicke), the Red Sox are surely hoping that Cora’s connections with his players can held lead the Red Sox back on a championship track.