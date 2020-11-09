BOSTON (AP) — City officials in Methuen temporarily closed city hall on Monday following at least four confirmed coronavirus cases in different city departments over the past week.
Officials said all close contacts of those who tested positive have been contacted and the Methuen Board of Health Agent has been notified.
Mayor Neil Perry said he’s also working with the public works, human resources, and inspectional services departments to ensure the building is thoroughly cleaned and sanitized. In the meantime, city employees will be working remotely.
“While we take each case in the city seriously and understand that these situations can create worry and anxiety, this situation is not reason to panic,” Perry said.
(© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)