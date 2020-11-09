BOSTON (CBS) –A “What This Means For Black Lives” rally took place at City Hall Plaza. Along with joy, participants showed they wanted accountability and change in the next president’s administration.
“I hope he hires Black and Brown people to be in positions of leadership to make decisions. This win doesn’t dismantle systematic racism for us. We’re not gonna Kumbaya our problems away. So I think there’s still so much work that needs to be done because both of them have records around criminal justice reform that are problematic,” said community activist and organizer Monica Cannon Grant.
Also on Sunday, Alpha Kappa Alpha, the old sorority of Vice President-elect Kamala Harris celebrated her new historic position. Members of the Boston chapter of the Psi Omega Charter sorority gathered at the State House.
The Psi Omega Chapter is the older graduate chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha in New England.