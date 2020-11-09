No Fans Allowed At Gillette Stadium Through 2020Fans of the New England Patriots and New England Revolution will have to watch the rest of the season from afar. There will be no fans allowed in Gillette Stadium for the rest of 2020, the stadium announced Monday.

Patriots-Jets Monday Night Football News, Notes & Fun FactsWBZ-TV's Levan Reid brings you everything you need to know ahead of Monday night's Patriots-Jets game.

Dalton Keene Ruled Out, Leaving Patriots With Just Ryan Izzo At Tight End Vs. JetsThe Patriots are going to be pretty slim at tight end when they take on the New York Jets on Monday night.

Red Sox Reportedly Among Teams Showing 'Initial Interest' In Free Agent Starter Matt ShoemakerIf they want to compete in 2021, the Red Sox are going to need some more pitching. Lots more pitching.

Red Sox Have Reportedly Reached Out To Free Agent Jackie Bradley Jr.With their managerial vacancy filled, Red Sox Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom and company will now get to work on building the team's roster.