Pittsfield (CBS) — Massachusetts State Police and Pittsfield Police are looking for 13-year-old Roos Bajanth, a Pittsfield girl who went missing Saturday night. She may be with a man she met online, police said.
Roos was last seen leaving her home on Columbus Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Saturday. She is 5’5″ and weighs 90 pounds. She is believed to be wearing a brown winter jacket, a red shirt, and pajamas.
According to police, Roos may have been in the Schenectady, N.Y., area earlier Sunday, but it is unclear if she is still in the area.
Two photos were released of Roos, the image of her in the white shirt is more recent, police said.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to immediately call 911 or Pittsfield Police at 413-448-9700.