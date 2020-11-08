ELECTION 2020:CBS News Projects Joe Biden Has Been Elected As President Of The United States
CBSN BostonWatch Now
Filed Under:Boston News, Massachusetts Earthquake

BOSTON (CBS) – Residents in much of Massachusetts reported feeling their homes shake during what preliminarily appears to have been an earthquake.

People on Cape Cod up through much of eastern Massachusetts began reporting the earthquake just after 9 a.m.

A November 8 earthquake. (Image Credit: USGS)

Priminary data by United States Geological Survey (USGS) suggests there was an earthquake that registered with a magnitude of 4.0.

The earthquake originated just off shore in Buzzards Bay.

No damage has been reported.

Comments (6)
  1. Preston N Alexander says:
    November 8, 2020 at 9:44 am

    Felt it very strongly here in downtown Fall River – neighbors ran out of their houses wondering what had just exploded. The “explosion” lasted for about 15 seconds…very scary. No damage noted yet…

    Reply
  2. susan says:
    November 8, 2020 at 10:14 am

    The most amazing thing about the earthquake was the sound. You could actually hear it. To us it sounded like the biggest truck in the world rumbling down our small country road. The whole house shook for about 3 seconds.

    Reply
  3. burtonwood86 says:
    November 8, 2020 at 10:16 am

    Felt it in Monument Beach (Bourne), a strong rumbling that shook the house.

    Reply
  4. M. P. R. Howard says:
    November 8, 2020 at 10:20 am

    4.0, HELL, that would barely acknowledge a one line mention hare. Ha Ha!!!

    Reply
    1. MsMysstiGirl says:
      November 8, 2020 at 10:39 am

      What an uncaring comment to make!!! If you’ve NEVER experienced a quake, especially one that causes your home to shake as mine did…it’s scary and discomforting! So sad that you apparently have no compassion!!!!

      Reply
  5. MsMysstiGirl says:
    November 8, 2020 at 10:36 am

    From Cotuit…..heard the “warning sounds” similar to construction noises for a[[ro 2-3 mins then within 2 minutes my house shook several times! My daughter in Worcester also heard the rumblings prior to her house shaking!

    Reply

Leave a Reply