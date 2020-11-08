BOSTON (CBS) – Residents in much of Massachusetts reported feeling their homes shake during what preliminarily appears to have been an earthquake.
People on Cape Cod up through much of eastern Massachusetts began reporting the earthquake just after 9 a.m.
Priminary data by United States Geological Survey (USGS) suggests there was an earthquake that registered with a magnitude of 4.0.
The earthquake originated just off shore in Buzzards Bay.
The USGS reports a magnitude 4.0 #earthquake ~9 km SSW of Bliss Corner, Dartmouth, MA at 9:10 AM: https://t.co/sBtj5GCKEc
No damage or injuries reported at this time.
There is NO tsunami danger from this earthquake: https://t.co/3GHAA703uW pic.twitter.com/hHefCSCN2s
— MEMA (@MassEMA) November 8, 2020
Felt it very strongly here in downtown Fall River – neighbors ran out of their houses wondering what had just exploded. The “explosion” lasted for about 15 seconds…very scary. No damage noted yet…
The most amazing thing about the earthquake was the sound. You could actually hear it. To us it sounded like the biggest truck in the world rumbling down our small country road. The whole house shook for about 3 seconds.
Felt it in Monument Beach (Bourne), a strong rumbling that shook the house.
4.0, HELL, that would barely acknowledge a one line mention hare. Ha Ha!!!
What an uncaring comment to make!!! If you’ve NEVER experienced a quake, especially one that causes your home to shake as mine did…it’s scary and discomforting! So sad that you apparently have no compassion!!!!
From Cotuit…..heard the “warning sounds” similar to construction noises for a[[ro 2-3 mins then within 2 minutes my house shook several times! My daughter in Worcester also heard the rumblings prior to her house shaking!