BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 1,809 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 20 additional deaths in the state on Sunday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 166,745 while the total number of deaths is 9,923.
There are an estimated 22,023 active cases.
The seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 2.27%.
As of Sunday, there are 568 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness, an increase of 33 from Saturday. There are 144 patients currently in intensive care.
There were 80,572 total new tests reported Sunday.