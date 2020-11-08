Patriots CB Stephon Gilmore To Miss Second Straight Game With Knee InjuryThe Patriots will be without their top cornerback again this week.

Patriots Injury Report: Gilmore Practices For Second Straight Day, Folk Questionable Vs. JetsStephon Gilmore and Nick Folk were among 17 players listed as questionable on the team's Saturday night injury report, but Gilmore was back at practice.

Boston College Beats Syracuse 16-13, Improves To 5-3Boston College beat Syracuse 16-13 on Saturday thanks to a great 20-yard touchdown catch by Tay Flowers, and three field goals from Aaron Boumerhi.

It's Official: Red Sox Announce Two-Year Deal With Manager Alex CoraAlex Cora is officially the manager of the Boston Red Sox again, agreeing to a two-year contract with the team.

Steelers-Cowboys Preview: Pittsburgh Looks To Stay Undefeated Against DallasThe undefeated Steelers, coming off a big win over the Ravens, face a letdown game, when they meet the banged-up Cowboys.