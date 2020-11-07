FOXBORO (CBS) – The availability of Patriots starting cornerback Stephon Gilmore and kicker Nick Folk are question marks for New England’s upcoming Monday night game against the New York Jets. Gilmore and Folk were among 17 players listed as questionable on the team’s Saturday night injury report.
The good news is that Gilmore was on the field in limited capacity for the second straight day after not practicing Thursday. The star corner missed last Sunday’s loss to the Bills with a knee injury. Meanwhile, Folk was added to the team’s injury report with a black ailment. He did not practice on Saturday.
Here is New England’s full list of players who are questionable for Monday’s game:
LB Ja’Whaun Bentley (groin)
LB Shilique Calhoun (knee)
DT Carl Davis (concussion)
S Cody Davis (calf)
S Kyle Dugger (ankle)
K Nick Folk (back)
CB Stephon Gilmore (knee)
DL Lawrence Guy (shoulder, elbow and knee)
RB Damien Harris (ankle)
TE Ryan Izzo (hamstring)
CB J.C. Jackson (knee)
TE Dalton Keene (knee)
G Shaq Mason (calf)
DE John Simon (elbow)
G Joe Thuney (ankle)
DE Deatrich Wise (knee, hand)
T Isaiah Wynn (ankle)
The Patriots ruled two players out for Monday’s contest: wide receiver N’Keal Harry (concussion) and running back J.J. Taylor (illness).
The 0-8 Jets have ruled out tight end Trevon Wesco and linebacker Blake Cashman. New York has also listed four players as doubtful, including quarterback Sam Darnold:
QB Sam Darnold (shoulder)
K Sam Ficken (groin)
WR Vyncint Smith (groin)
DL Quinnen Williams (hamstring)
The Jets also have five players listed as questionable for the matchup:
OL Josh Andrews (shoulder)
WR Jamison Crowder (groin)
DL John Franklin-Myers (knee)
OL Connor McGovern (knee)
DL Nathan Shepard (back)
The 2-5 Patriots are looking to snap a four-game losing streak on Monday at MetLife Stadium. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m.