BOSTON (CBS) — Health officials reported 2,038 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 21 additional deaths in Massachusetts on Friday.
(Please Note: Today’s 2,038 new cases include 3 days of delayed data from tests performed in October by a national laboratory)
The Massachusetts Department of Public Health said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 162,736 while the total number of deaths is 9,880.
There are an estimated 19,366 active cases.
The seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 2.11%.
As of Friday, there are 513 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness, an increase of 15 from Thursday. There are 118 patients currently in intensive care.
There were 86,357 total new tests reported Friday.