BOSTON (CBS) – In the mood for some cider? Or maybe a classical music concert is up your alley. Those are two of the items on our agenda in this week’s To Do List.
RUN/WALK FOR VETERANS
The DAV 5k Challenge is virtual this year, which means you can run or walk wherever you want this weekend to help support Massachusetts veterans. Participants can choose from either a 5k or a 1 mile walk. Registration is free for veterans.
https://www.dav5k.boston
When: Nov. 6-8
Where: Virtually
Cost: $45 +$3 sign up fee, Free for veterans
CIDER TRAIL
Franklin County CiderDays is happening on November 7 and 8, with a Cider Trail map highlighting 16 participating orchards and cideries, many of which are offering special deals and events over the two days.
https://www.ciderdays.org/venues
When: Nov. 7-8
Where: Various locations (16 stops)
Cost: Prices and CiderDays specials vary
CLASSICAL CONCERT
On Sunday, tune in for Handle and Haydn Society’s annual community concert, which is streaming online starting at 3pm. The Every Voice Concert will feature the orchestra and chorus celebrating the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage.
https://handelandhaydn.org/concerts/every-voice-2020/
When: Sunday, Nov 8 at 3pm
Where: Online
Cost: Suggested donation of $10
DRIVE-THRU HOLIDAY LIGHTS
Buy your tickets for New Hampshire Motor Speedway’s Gift of Lights, which opens later this month on November 26. The two-and-a-half-mile drive-thru light show features 520 displays and is perfect for kids of all ages. Admission is $25 per car or bus.
https://www.nhms.com/events/gift-of-lights/
When: Nov 26 – Jan 3
Where: New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Loudon NH
Cost: $25 per vehicle (up to 15 people)