TAUNTON (CBS) – Two police officers in Taunton were hit by a car after they responded to a separate crash Friday night.

A pickup truck had knocked out the signal lights at Route 140 and Taunton Depot Drive at about 6:00 p.m. The officers were investigating when they said a woman in a Volkswagen Beetle drove through the crash scene and hit the officers.

Two Taunton Police officers were injured in a crash on Route 140 (WBZ-TV)

One officer was taken to a local hospital and the other was taken to Rhode Island Hospital for treatment. Their injuries are serious but not believed to be life-threatening.

The driver of the Volkswagen was not injured and is cooperating with the investigation.

