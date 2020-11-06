Comments
TAUNTON (CBS) – Two police officers in Taunton were hit by a car after they responded to a separate crash Friday night.
A pickup truck had knocked out the signal lights at Route 140 and Taunton Depot Drive at about 6:00 p.m. The officers were investigating when they said a woman in a Volkswagen Beetle drove through the crash scene and hit the officers.
One officer was taken to a local hospital and the other was taken to Rhode Island Hospital for treatment. Their injuries are serious but not believed to be life-threatening.
The driver of the Volkswagen was not injured and is cooperating with the investigation.