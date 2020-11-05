BOSTON (CBS) — With the Patriots sitting at 2-5 in the first year of the post Tom Brady era in New England, it’s hard not to picture the former Pats QB sitting back with his Bucs teammates laughing at his former team’s expense. With the Buccaneers at 6-2 on the season and Brady looking like the MVP quarterback he was for years with the Patriots, he could certainly enjoy a chuckle or two regarding his former team’s struggles.

But that isn’t Brady’s style, so it should come as no shock that he sidestepped a question about the Patriots on Thursday. Asked about New England’s 2-5 record, Brady said he just wants what is best for his former teammates.

“I have a lot of relationships with a lot of teammates. I wish everybody the best all the time,” said Brady. “I don’t ever wish for anyone to not perform at their best. I certainly wish for our team to play its best. Maybe the only team I don’t root for is the team we’re playing on that particular Sunday.

“Other than that, it’s just about us being the best we can be, working hard every day to put ourselves in a great position to be successful,” he concluded.

So much for dancing on New England’s grave. But it’s easy for Brady to take the high road when the Buccaneers are where they are, and the Patriots are somewhere near the NFL’s basement. Brady himself continues to play at a high level, and with all the talent surrounding him in Tampa Bay, the QB is enjoying a career renaissance after a down year in 2019.

Maybe he’ll have something to say if the Buccaneers win the Super Bowl. But for now, Brady isn’t going to touch on New England’s struggles.