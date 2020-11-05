BOSTON (CBS) — In the Patriots’ quest to add to their wide receiving depth, they tried to nab Dante Pettis on the waiver wire. But the Giants beat them to the punch.
That’s according to ESPN’s Field Yates, who reported Thursday that the Patriots and Browns put in claims for Pettis, but the Giants’ placement on the priority list led to the receiver heading to New Jersey.
If Dante Pettis had not been claimed by the Giants, he would have become a Patriot, per source.
The Patriots (2-5) and Browns (5-3) also attempted to claim the 2018 second-round pick, with the Giants (1-7) having higher waiver priority.
The 25-year-old Pettis was waived by the 49ers this week. He played in five games this season but did not record a catch. He caught 27 passes for 467 yards and five touchdowns in 11 games played as a rookie in 2018, after the 49ers drafted him 44th overall out of Washington. His numbers dipped to 11 receptions, 109 yards, and two touchdowns last year in 11 games played.
Pettis fumbled while returning a kick in Week 8, and the Niners tried unsuccessfully to trade him before waiving him.
The Patriots have added two receivers this week: Isaiah Ford in a trade with Miami, and Donte Moncrief as a free-agent addition to the practice squad.