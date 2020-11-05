Comments
SWAMPSCOTT (CBS) – Four demonstrators were arrested Thursday morning outside of the home of Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker on disorderly conduct and trespassing charges.
State Police were called to Baker’s house in Swampscott just past 7 a.m in response to a demonstration at the property. Officers asked four protesters to not trespass or block the residence. According to police, they did not follow orders.
Officers then arrested 61-year-old Scott Sternberg of Salem, 22-year-old Lily Gomberg of Auburndale, 30-year-old Joel Greenberg of Cambridge, and 28-year-old Sean Donaghy of Somerville.
Police have not released any further information about the incident.