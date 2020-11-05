Comments
CARVER (CBS) – Carver Police are looking for helping identifying a bicyclist who was critically hurt when she collided with a van Thursday morning.
The woman was riding a bike on Route 58 just before 8 a.m. when she crashed with the van in front of the Nouria gas station. The van driver stopped. The woman was rushed to a Boston hospital on a MedFlight rescue helicopter with what police described as life-threatening injuries.
Police said she had no identification on her and they need help identifying her.
“She is a white female in her late 50s or early 60s. She was driving a Cannondale R400 bicycle, color grey with red and blue stickers,” police said in a statement.
Anyone with information should call Carver Police at 508-866-2000.