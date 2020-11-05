DORCHESTER (CBS) – A Boston Police officer has life-threatening injuries after his SUV collided with a Boston Fire truck in Dorchester early Thursday morning. The truck ended up crashing into a bank.

Boston Police said officer Alfredo Araujo Olivo was off-duty when his car crashed with the truck at the intersection of Washington Street and Talbot Avenue just before 2:30 a.m. The fire truck ended up inside the Bank of America at the corner and the SUV landed on the sidewalk.

The police officer and four firefighters were rushed to the hospital. The firefighters have “non-life-threatening injuries,” according to police.

At the time of the crash, there was a fire about a half-mile away at Charlie’s Pizza on Dorchester Avenue. It’s not known yet if the firefighters were on their way to that fire.

“The incident is currently under investigation by the Boston Police Department Homicide Unit and the Fatal Collision Investigation Team,” police said in a statement.

At a news conference at City Hall Thursday afternoon, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh asked for everyone’s thoughts and prayers for the officer and his family.

“Myself and commissioner gross went to visit him and his family in the hospital today. His injuries are serious, and both he and his family need our prayers right now in the city,” Walsh said.

Araujo Olivo’s brother-in-law told WBZ-TV that he was heading home from work at the time of collision.

Neighbors also tell WBZ-TV the officer is extremely friendly, and he joined the Boston Police Department within the last few years.

“Never want to see anyone, you know, the police, hurt like that,” Neighbor Joe Foley said. “When he graduated from the police academy, he had a big cookout next door, and he invited me over.”