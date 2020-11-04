BOSTON (CBS) — For the second straight day, the Patriots have added a wide receiver.
One day after acquiring Isaiah Ford via trade, the Patriots signed veteran free agent Donte Moncrief, who will join the team’s practice squad, according to ESPN’s Field Yates.
Moncrief is a 6-foot-2, 216-pound receiver who most recently played for Carolina. He spent time last season with both Carolina and Pittsburgh, catching just four passes for 18 yards in his eight games played.
The 27-year-old was a third-round pick out of Mississippi by the Colts in 2014. In four seasons with Indianapolis, he caught 152 passes for 1,875 yards and 18 touchdowns in 53 games. He had one of the best seasons of his career with the Jaguars in 2018, when he caught 48 passes for 668 yards and three touchdowns.
Moncrief has three career playoff games on his resume, all with Indianapolis in 2014. He caught five passes for 86 yards and a touchdown.
This year, he signed with the Jets before getting released and placed on the practice squad. The Jets released him from the practice squad in October.
With Julian Edelman on IR (knee) and N’Keal Harry out with a concussion, the Patriots have looked this week to stock up on receivers. Currently, Damiere Byrd, Jakobi Meyers, and Gunner Olszewski are the three healthy, active receivers on the roster, with Isaiah Zuber getting elevated from the pratice squad several times this year.