Patriots' Asking Price For Stephon Gilmore Is Reportedly Very HighWhether or not Stephon Gilmore gets traded before Tuesday's deadline remains unknown. But it seems as though the Patriots are only willing to part with the player if they're able to get the moon.

Mookie Betts Named Finalist For NL MVPIn trading Mookie Betts, the Boston Red Sox got some payroll flexibility. In trading for Mookie Betts, the Los Angeles Dodgers got a potential MVP.

Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski Connect For 93rd TD, Move Past Steve Young-Jerry Rice Duo For Second-Most In NFL HistoryThe Tom Brady-Rob Gronkowski connection is now in its second decade of operation. It still works just fine.

Bill Belichick Says Patriots 'Sold Out' For Their Last Three Super BowlsReferring to the team's limited cap space heading into 2020, head coach Bill Belichick said the Patriots "sold out" to win their last three Super Bowls.

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Week 9: Damien Harris Settling Into Lead Back Role For PatriotsThe Patriots leaned on their rushing attack Sunday and Harris appears to have taken the role of lead back.