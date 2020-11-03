BOSTON (CBS) — Whether or not Stephon Gilmore gets traded before Tuesday’s deadline remains unknown. But it seems as though the Patriots are only willing to part with the player if they’re able to get the moon.
ESPN’s Dianna Russini reported Tuesday morning that according to several GMs around the league, the Patriots are asking for both a first-round pick and a player from any team that wants to add the All-Pro cornerback.
After speaking with a few GMs around the NFL, I've learned multiple teams who have called the Patriots about CB Stephon Gilmore were told by New England they want a first round pick and a player in exchange for the 2019 AP Defensive Player of the Year.
— Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) November 3, 2020
That price is likely too steep for any team to pay, especially considering Gilmore’s contract restructuring this summer makes it unlikely that he’ll be playing on his current deal next season. Still, it seems as though the Patriots’ starting point for negotiations is as high as can be.
Gilmore, 30, signed with the Patriots as a free agent prior to the 2017 season. He’s made 13 interceptions in 58 games (playoffs included) while defending 62 passes overall and recording 187 total tackles with four forced fumbles. He became the first cornerback in a decade to win the Defensive Player of the Year Award for his work in the 2019 season.
The NFL’s trade deadline is Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET.