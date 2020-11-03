BOSTON (CBS) — In trading Mookie Betts, the Boston Red Sox got some payroll flexibility. In trading for Mookie Betts, the Los Angeles Dodgers got a potential MVP.
We all knew that Mookie would be an MVP candidate with L.A., since he’s usually in the conversation every year. But now it’s official, as the outfielder was named one of three NL MVP finalists on Monday night. Betts is going up against Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman and San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado.
During the 60-game season — Betts’ first with the Dodgers — Mookie slashed .292/.366/.562 with 16 homers, 39 RBIs and scored 47 runs. He also played some stellar defense in right field.
And we all know that Betts finished the season with another title, as the Dodgers beat the Tampa Bay Rays in the World Series. But postseason success doesn’t count toward MVP voting — we just thought we should mention again that Betts helped the Dodgers win the World Series the year the Red Sox traded him to Los Angeles.
We’ll find out if Mookie will be adding an NL MVP to his 2018 AL MVP trophy when the winner is announced on Nov. 12.