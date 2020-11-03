Comments
MILTON (CBS) — A suspected drunk driver hit a Massachusetts State Police Cruiser on Route 93 in Milton Monday night. It happened around 10:20 p.m. just north of Squantum Street.
According to State Police, 40-year-old Kimberly Johnson, of Brockton, was driving a Ford F-250 pickup truck that crashed into the cruiser. She was arrested for OUI-alcohol and taken to the State Police South Boston Barracks for booking.
Johnson is expected to be arraigned Tuesday in Quincy District Court.
The trooper was taken to Milton Hospital to be treated for minor injuries. He has since been released.
The crash closed the three leftmost lanes on Route 93 south in the area for about two hours.