Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — Democratic former Vice President Joe Biden is projected to earn victory in New Hampshire, adding the Granite State’s four electoral college votes to his total.
CBS News called New Hampshire for Biden around 10:30 p.m.
Biden claimed Massachusetts’ 11 electoral votes in an expected result earlier in the evening.
Democrat Hillary Clinton won the Granite State in 2016 by less than one percentage point.
The last Republican candidate to win New Hampshire was George W. Bush in 2000.