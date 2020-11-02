WORCESTER (CBS) – More than two dozen people were forced out of their homes by a fast-moving fire in Worcester late Sunday night.
Worcester fire officials said 29 people were displaced after flames broke out at 16 Cargill Ave. around 10:30 p.m.
When crews arrived there was heavy fire in the back of the building that stretched from the basement all the way up to the attic and spread to the building next door.
Damage to the back of the home on Cargill Ave in #Worcester @wbz https://t.co/p8dltqZ7Hr pic.twitter.com/9IaqT1KczM
There is extensive damage and both buildings are now uninhabitable.
Fifteen people were displaced from one of the homes and 14 from the other on a very cold night in Worcester.
No residents or firefighters were hurt.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.