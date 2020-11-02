Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – Santa Claus is coming to town and he is taking reservations. The Simon Company, which runs several malls in Massachusetts and New Hampshire, said Santa’s visit will be a socially distanced experience this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Walk-up visits will be available, but reservations are “strongly encouraged.”
Face coverings will be required for ages two and up and guests will not be able to sit on Santa’s lap during the visit.
Santa will arrive at Simon Malls later this month and will be available through Christmas Eve.
- Burlington Mall – Nov 20
- Northshore Mall – Nov 20
- Pheasant Lane – Nov 20
- The Auburn Mall – Nov 27
- Cape Cod Mall – Nov 27
- Emerald Square – Nov 27
- Solomon Pond Mall – Nov 27
- South Shore Plaza – Nov 27
- Square One Mall – Nov 27
- The Shops at Chestnut – Nov 27
- The Mall of New Hampshire – Nov 27
- The Mall at Rockingham Park – Nov 27
On Monday, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker announced face coverings are required for everyone over the age of five years old in public, even if social distancing can be maintained.