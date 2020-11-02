WEATHER ALERT:Unseasonably Cold Air, Damaging Wind Gusts Possible
LYNN (CBS) – A suspect was fatally shot by police and an officer was injured after being pinned by a car during a pursuit in Lynn.

It happened Monday morning on Witt Street after 8 a.m.

The suspect, believed to be a white man, was wanted in Revere following a robbery at Walgreens. Sources told the WBZ-TV I-Team the suspect may have also been involved in an earlier robbery in Medford.

He allegedly pinned a Revere officer with a car after the pursuit into Lynn.

According to the Essex District Attorney’s office, the Revere officer was taken to Mass General Hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

No further information is currently available.

